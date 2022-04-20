The Council For Healthcare & Pharma (CHP) pushes for reforms driven by R&D and innovation - Dr Gurpreet Sandhu

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the second largest contributor to its economy. For its consistent services to the global community & ensuring continuous supplies of medicines and lifesaving drugs, India is considered the pharmacy to the world. However, to continue its legacy and ensure affordable and quality generics, the Indian players would have to do much better. Realizing this, Dr Sandhu advocates for healthcare & pharma reforms supported by Investments in R&D, AI, and Innovation.

Dr Sandhu is consistently putting his efforts to focus on core areas, such as Capacity Building, CMO, R&D, and Pharma-Tech infusion with a globally aligned Regulatory Regime. He stresses that an internationally oriented regulatory environment would further broaden the market base for our products and enhance their acceptability. He says, "if we focus on strengthening the fundamentals, the biggest beneficiary will be our home market which will supplement the much-needed enhancement of exports.

A strong advocate of innovation and technology infusion, Dr Sandhu believes that besides strengthening the production and supply chain management with appropriate & modern technology tools like blockchain & AI, the industry must also invest heavily in R&D, specifically in APIs. CHP is extensively working to strengthen Pharma production into a self-sustainable & Backwardly Integrated system.

CHP is a global thinktank that consists of members from various emerging and advanced global economies like India, Brazil, Japan & USA. The forum advocates the development of integrated, sustainable health systems around the globe, offering affordable quality healthcare solutions for all. Working under the guidance of Dr Sandhu, the Council supports efforts of good manufacturing practices and supply chain management solutions to cope with the evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Persistent efforts from Dr Sandhu are starting to show positive results already. His vision, coupled with extensive experience and a future-oriented vision, is beginning to yield imminent changes acting as a benchmark to bring constructive & long-term reforms to Indian Healthcare & Pharma industry.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:48 PM IST