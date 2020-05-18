The Better way forward; A Thrust and Shield Strategy Could Help India Fight COVID Better

While allowing this, one would selectively ‘Shield’ the elderly, read all those above 50, the vulnerable ones and those who feel particularly at risk – they should continue to practice social distancing as they are now, and should use face masks and hygiene when interacting with the young. What Dr. Kapur hints at, without overtly stating it is that these 50+ should either work-from-home or stay confined in an office without unnecessary exposure to possible infection. They should remain protected, under ‘Shield’.

Modelling by the London School of Hygiene shows that if the ‘Thrust’ was implemented along with ‘Shielding’ the vulnerable – one could get the benefits of an earlier economic recovery, a sizeable proportion getting immunity over the next many months, and dramatically decrease the number of cases requiring hospitalization and death – decreasing the number of deaths closer to those incurred from smoking and air pollution every year.

One could well argue (as we always do when new ideas are tabled in this country) that Australia is a small nation on a big continent. Some 26 million people, with great physical distancing across geography, and a well develop public health and healthcare system. This may have made Elimination possible for Australia with ‘Thrust & Shield’ – but in a country of India’s scale, size and density; with the healthcare system we have for the masses, this is not possible.

My view is if we don’t open our minds to new strategies, possible new ways of looking at the problem of life-and-death confronting us, then all we will do is to keep moving from Lockdown 1.0 to 2.0 to 3.0 to 4.0. All we have done across the country is finally declare zones that are green, orange and red. What we can do, or not do, even in those zones is mostly grey – without much actual clarity. The problem actually is not just the green/orange/red classification but that all the major commercial hubs, especially Mumbai and Delhi, are all shades of dark to very dark red. So are we going to keep the Lockdown going perpetually in these metros? The debate about choosing between ‘lives’ versus ‘livelihood’ has to move to a higher level, sooner or later.

I looked at some data on the Covid situation till last week in Maharashtra.