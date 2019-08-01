Tattoos that keep a tab on diabetes

Munich: Getting tattooed has various connotations, from indicating one’s status, and culture, to expressing one’s aesthetic preferences. Now, scientists have used the technique to help one track their health in real-time.
Scientists at the Technical University of Munich have developed a way to tattoo the skin with a fluid that changes colour when certain properties in the blood spike or decline, Fast Company reports. This fluid is made of different dyes that react with elements of a person’s metabolic system. The readings of the colour changing behaviour are gauged using a companion app.
