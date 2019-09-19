Swings, slides keep kids physically active

Washington: More is not always better, says a recent study about the right combination of play equipment parents shall provide to their children. A study by researchers at The University of Queensland found children who have access to fixed play equipment like swings and slides and fewer electronic devices were more likely to meet national physical activity guidelines. UQ School of Public Health researcher Dr Katrina Moss said it was good news for parents, who can implement the findings at home.

“In this study, we found the type of play equipment that children have at home is directly related to the amount of physical activity they do,” Dr Moss said. This is good news because play equipment at home is modifiable, and in lots of cases, it can be easily changed.

It’s also not about having the most equipment; it’s about having the right equipment. Parents don’t have to go out and buy every toy, they just need to have the right combination of play equipment to support their child's physical activity, reported the study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health.

The study identified four combinations of play equipment, categorised as Plenties, Sliders, Batters and Techies. Plenties averaged eight different types of active play equipment compared to Sliders with six, yet there was no difference in their physical activity. “This shows kids can be just as active with less equipment,” Dr Moss said.

Batters averaged five different types of play equipment and Techies seven, but these groups were the least physically active. The difference was that their play equipment was mostly portable items such as bats and skipping ropes, instead of fixed. The Techies also had doubled the electronic devices in the bedroom.

“The findings should be reassuring for parents — they don't have to buy everything, but they do need the right combination of equipment to support the development of gross motor skills and physical activity,” she said.