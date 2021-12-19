Simply Su Jok: Leave the lumps behind

A lump is a protuberance or localised area of swelling that can occur anywhere on the body. Other terms used to describe the various types of lumps include bump, nodule, contusion, tumour and cyst. Lumps can be caused by any number of conditions, including infections, inflammation, tumours or trauma. Depending on the cause, lumps may be single or multiple, soft or firm, painful or painless. They may grow rapidly or may not change in size. Lumps, bumps, or growths under your skin aren’t uncommon. It’s completely normal to have one or more of these throughout your life.

Lumps due to local infections may appear as boils or abscesses. Many types of infections cause the lymph nodes to enlarge and feel like lumps, most commonly in the neck, near the jaw bone, in the armpits, or in the groin. Traumatic causes of lumps range from bug bites to severe injuries that can produce a localised collection of blood in the tissues (hematoma).

Lumps caused by infection, inflammation or trauma are usually temporary and subside as the underlying condition resolves. Lumps that persist or continue to grow over time may signal more serious conditions such as tumours. A lump on the head that is associated with an injury may signal bleeding in the brain or another emergency and may have life-threatening complications. Seek immediate medical care if you have a lump on the head as a result of an injury.

Most common types of lumps:

Fibroadenomas: Fibroadenomas are solid, noncancerous breast tumors that are smooth and move easily under your skin when touched. A fibro adenoma may grow larger. Factors that may be associated with fibroadenoma growth include being pregnant, using hormone therapy or menstruation.



Breast cancer: A breast lump that's painless, hard, irregularly shaped and different from surrounding breast tissue might be breast cancer. Skin covering the lump may look red, dimpled or pitted like the skin of an orange. Your breast size and shape may change, or you may notice discharge from the nipple.

Ganglion cysts: Ganglion cysts are noncancerous lumps that most commonly develop along the tendons or joints of your wrists or hands. They also may occur in the ankles and feet. Ganglion cysts are typically round or oval and are filled with a jellylike fluid. Small ganglion cysts can be pea-sized, while larger ones can be around an inch (2.5 centimeters) in diameter. Ganglion cysts can be painful if they press on a nearby nerve. Their location can sometimes interfere with joint movement. Ganglion cysts most commonly develop along the tendons or joints of your wrists or hands. The next most common locations are the ankles and feet. Ganglion cysts usually are painless.

Skin abscess: Skin abscess is a localised collection of pus that generally develops in response to infection or to the presence of other foreign materials under the skin. An abscess is typically painful, and it appears as a swollen area that is warm to the touch. The skin surrounding an abscess often appears pink or red. Abscesses can develop in many parts of the body, but they usually involve the skin surface. Skin abscesses are also referred to as boils, especially when they affect the deeper, or subcutaneous, layers of the skin. Common sites affected by abscesses include the armpits (axillary area) and inner thigh (groin), called hidradenitis suppurativa, also known as acne inversa (AI).

Home remedies for lipomas

Turmeric: A mask of turmeric can be applied on the lipoma. To prepare the mask, you can add 1 tsp of turmeric to olive oil to form a soft paste. Apply this paste on the lipoma and colour it with a bandage to avoid colouring from turmeric's yellow dye.

Sage: Applying sage extract over a lipoma can help in dissolving the lipoma naturally. Additionally, the herb also helps in balancing fluids in the body.

Thuja occidentalis: In order to use thuja as a natural treatment for lipomas, you need to add the extract of thuja in water and apply it on the lipoma. You need to apply the paste around 3 times every day. However, since it requires a few dietary changes, thuja should be used only under the supervision of an expert.

Treating lumps with acupressure

In this technique one must take a Jimmy/ probe or a pencil with its lead point broken and smoothened. Without applying much pressure move the blunt point in a specific area on the skin of fingers and toes. The affected point will be very painful. Stimulate it, by turning it clockwise and anticlockwise for a minute or two. One will generally feel some relief instantly. Paste tiny Byol magnets for about eight hours preferably before sleeping. If the point has an arrow up, please use a magnet with yellow side touching skin and if arrow down then white touches skin. The points are to be stimulated three to four times in daytime and magnets attached at night. Repeat the treatment till the problem is over.

