Simply Su-jok: All you need to know about warts

Warts are harmless skin growths caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). More than 100 types of HPV exist. The virus causes warts to appear on the face, genitals, feet and hands. The virus triggers extra cell growth, which makes the outer layer of skin thick and hard in that spot. The type of wart depends on where it is and what it looks like. Warts vary in appearance and may develop singly or in clusters. Some are more likely to affect particular areas of the body. For example, verrucae are warts that usually develop on the soles of the feet. Most people will have warts at some point in their life. They tend to affect children and teenagers more than adults.

Because each person’s immune system responds differently to the virus, not everyone who comes in contact with HPV will get a wart. The virus causes an excess amount of keratin, a hard protein, to develop in the top skin layer (epidermis). The extra keratin produces the rough, hard texture of a wart. And if you cut or damage your skin in some way, it's easier for the virus to take hold. That's why people with chronic skin conditions, such as eczema, or who bite their nails or pick at hangnails are prone to getting warts.

Warts are highly contagious and are mainly passed by direct skin contact, such as when you pick at your warts and then touch another area of your body. You can also spread them with things like towels or razors that have touched a wart on your body or on someone else's. Warts like moist and soft or injured skin.

These flesh-colored growths are most often on the backs of hands, the fingers, the skin around nails, and the feet. They're small -- from the size of a pinhead to a pea -- and feel like rough, hard bumps. They may have black dots that look like seeds, which are really tiny blood clots. Typically they show up where the skin was broken, perhaps from biting your fingernails. (This can also transfer the virus from your hands to your face.)

Most natural treatments for warts don’t have a lot of research behind them. They have, however, helped people in the past. Because these treatments usually aren’t expensive or harmful, they can be worth a try. A natural antiviral remedy might suppress HPV. ther remedies have enzymes that are said to work against the virus.

Some treatments contain natural acids that help remove infected skin. The goal of any treatment is to change your immune reaction to HPV. It won’t kill the virus, however, so warts may return.

Let time and your immune system do the job. Also known as “watchful waiting,” this method suggests you wait and let the wart go away with time. A word of caution though - most natural remedies have no medical research to support the claim - therefore best not to use it on sensitive parts like the face and genitals. Most warts will go away on their own. However, if the wart is bothersome or unsightly to you, you may wish to treat it using some of the natural methods shared below:

Banana peel: The potassium in banana peel is rumored to fight HPV.

Apple cider vinegar: While apple cider vinegar is a natural treatment, it’s still acidic and can cause some pain and discomfort when applied to the skin. Undiluted apple cider vinegar shouldn’t be used on the face because it may be too strong.

Garlic: it has a long history of being used to heal skin conditions like psoriasis, keloid scars, and corns. It’s also used for bacterial, fungal, and viral infections such as warts.

Orange peel: This remedy includes rubbing an orange peel on the wart once a day. Supposedly, the wart will change color, darken, then fall off. This may take two weeks or more.

Pineapple: It has bromelain, a mixture of enzymes that digests proteins. It’s believed that bromelain removes warts by dissolving proteins in HPV. While there are some data to support the potential effectiveness of bromelain in treating a few medical conditions, there aren’t any scientific studies to support its use to remove warts

Potato: People claim that potato juice can “dehydrate” a wart, but no studies exist regarding its effectiveness.

Vitamin C & E: Both have immune-boosting properties. This vitamin is also essential for wound healing and healthy skin tissue. It’s thought to fight HPV, but more reliable evidence is needed.

Castor and Tea Tree oils: Castor and Tea Tree oils are an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory remedy. Both can be used as a natural remedy for warts, ringworm, dandruff, and other skin conditions. It might take two or more weeks for the wart to fall off.

Finally, acupressure:

Treatment: Sp 10, Li 11, GV 20 Tone (↑) all

Skin disease due to no sweat: Lu 9, K 5 Tone (↑)

To enhance the immunity of skin: Sp 10, Li 11, St 36 Tone (↑)

Chronic infection: GV 14, Li 11 Sp 4, 6, Tone (↑)

Itchy skin: Li 4, 11, Sp 10, St 36, 44, Liv 3 Sedate Sp 6 Tone (↑)

Add for: Plantar warts K 1 and/ or K 3

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:01 PM IST