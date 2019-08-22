Serious mental disorder in youth linked to employment prospects

Washington: Mental disorders experienced in adolescence or early adulthood that require hospital care are linked to low income, poor education, and unemployment over the life span of individuals, suggests a study. The study published in the journal ‘Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica’ indicated that those who have been hospitalised due to a mental disorder before turning 25 have considerably poorer prospects on the labour market compared to the rest of the population.

The employment rate was the lowest among individuals who were hospitalised for schizophrenia. Of them, less than 10 per cent were employed during the follow-up period of the study. Less than half of the individuals hospitalised for mood disorders worked after the age of 25.