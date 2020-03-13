Self-blame leads to depression in kids

Dear parents, please take note. Researchers have found that kids who blame themselves for mom’s sadness are more likely to face depression and anxiety.“

Although mothers with higher levels of depressive symptoms face increased risk that their children will also experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, our study showed that this was not the case for all children,” said study lead author Chrystyna Kouros from Southern Methodist University in the US.

“Rather, it was those children who felt they were to blame for their mother's sadness or depression...that had higher levels of internalizing symptoms,” Kouros added.

Nearly 12 per cent of the women surveyed were found to have potential clinical levels of depressive symptoms, the study said. The moms were also asked to assess whether they felt their children had symptoms of depression and anxiety. Kids, meanwhile, were asked to complete a total of four

surveys to see if they were dealing with any anxiety or depression and whether they blamed themselves for any signs of depression in their mothers.

“If children blame themselves for their mothers’ depressive symptoms, then they may be more likely to brood about their mother’s symptoms. And we know from an extensive body of research that rumination over stressors— especially ones that are uncontrollable­— is linked with depression and anxiety,” Kouros said.

“Also, if children feel personally responsible for their mothers’ symptoms, they may try to ‘make it better’ and use ineffective coping strategies,” Kouros added.