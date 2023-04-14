Registered Dietitian Bhavya Dhir: Bread Can Never Replace Roti

Registered Dietitian Bhavya took matters into her hand after seeing apparent situations of unhealthy eating lifestyles. |

Registered Dietitian Bhavya Dhir is known for tailoring perfect bites for her clients. She promises to customise a feasible and durable plan to follow. With more than a decade of dedication in the health domain, her clients’ reviews are also satisfactory.

One of her clients from the USA reviewed, “I wish we could have more than 5 stars. I have never been into a dieting plan ever in my life as I thought this process would be difficult and I wasn’t sure if I would get the desired results or not. Finally after reaching 95kgs, I have decided to start Dr Bhavya’s diet and you won’t believe I have lost about 10 pounds in about 3 weeks.”

“My diet plan is full of healthy, nutritious and tasty meals. My energy level has improved as well and overall in general I am feeling much lighter and positive,” he added.

Nutritionist Bhavya prefers delivering solution-driven consultations with her team to promote healthy lifestyles. For instance, we assume chapati or Roti is bread, but her insights unveiled numerous other benefits of Roti.

Roti is an indispensable part of Indian daily meals. Moreover, some can't get meal satisfaction without it. But she indicates we can never replace it with oven baked bread.

Rich In Fiber & Effective Source Of Protein

According to Dietitian Bhavya, fiber and antioxidants are surprise components of Whole wheat Chapati. It has a low glycemic index and thus helps build the body's metabolism and maintain blood sugar levels, making it good for a diabetic patient.

She continued, Roti is not just Carbs; it also contains protein and fiber, two nutrients you must consume to lose weight. If we talk about it - one 6-inch chapati contains around 15 grams of carbs and 3 grams of protein.

Filled with nutrition

Dietitian Bhavya explained Roti helps keep you fuller for longer and prevents a person from binge eating. It has myriad health benefits and is enriched with vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, and B9), iron, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. It also contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps you lose weight.

Ludhiana-based Registered Dietitian Bhavya Dhir has been devoted to the field of nutrition for more than a decade. Completing her Masters in Food and Nutrition, she also has certification in sport nutrition and diabetic education. Her PCOD specialisation makes her the favourite dietitian for women through her website dietitianbhavya.com and Instagram (@dietitianbhavya).