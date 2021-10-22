Recovered from COVID-19? Don't forget to monitor your diet

The outbreak of the pandemic has left a haunting impression on the world. Even for those who did not suffer from this deadly disease, keeping themselves away from symptoms of COVID-19 was easier said than done. On the other hand, recovery does not seem to be going smoothly for people who contracted it. This is due to the complications which COVID-19 brought along with it. To counter post-COVID-19 recovery hurdles, altering one's dietary habits is necessary. Including protein-rich foods and healthy alternatives is the need of the hour.

Importance of Diet Monitoring after COVID-19

At the onset of the pandemic, after the initial symptoms of COVID-19 , people started taking care of their health. COVID-19 recovery also requires the same amount of attention when it comes to monitoring one's diet. Some of the most common aftereffects of the disease are weakness and malnutrition. Most patients suffer from post-COVID complications, which can cause lifelong damage to a person's health.

To stay healthy even after going through COVID-19, eating a diet abundant in vitamins and proteins should be one's top priority. It would help one's body to overcome the weakness and fatigue which COVID-19 recovery patients experience. Proper eating provides the body with tools to repair and rebuild what was depleted. Carbohydrate, Vitamin, and protein-rich foods are vital in regaining the body's lost strength.

Apart from eating healthy, drinking enough fluids and resting is also essential to recover quickly.

Protein-Rich Foods

A lot goes into caring for a post-COVID body. One has to be careful not to eat unhealthy food as this may further deteriorate the patient's health. Protein-rich foods are known as the building blocks of the human body. As per the suggestions of WHO, everyone dealing with COVID-19 recovery must include protein-rich foods in their diet. Protein helps stabilize hormones that can minimize mood swings that are normal after going through such an ordeal. It also promotes the growth of skin, hair, and nail tissues. Some ways to include protein-rich foods in one's diet are:

For breakfast, dry fruits, nuts, dairy products such as milk and yogurt can be included. For non-vegetarians, eggs and different cuts of meat are a great source of protein.

Eating lentils of various kinds is an excellent means to have protein in lunch or dinner. For example, chicken can be substituted with soy nuggets or paneer for making a vegetarian meal.

One should try to eat small and light meals to prevent bloating and indigestion.

Cheese is another abundant source of protein that can be used to spruce up meals or even eaten as a snack.

Energy Rich Foods

If a patient has successfully defeated the symptoms of COVID-19, they might still be feeling fragile and lethargic after their treatment. Loss of appetite is another common phenomenon seen as the aftereffect of COVID-19. This results in low energy in recovering patients, making them uninterested in doing their daily chores even within their house. Foods that provide energy are the utmost priority to fight this complication. A carbohydrate-rich diet offers energy to the body. Therefore, one must act fast in making healthy choices for their body in the form of carbohydrates.

Apart from the above-mentioned protein-rich foods, carbohydrates increase the overall energy levels of the body, which enable the patient to gain the willingness to move and do minor jobs around the house.

Cereals, grains, and lentils are great sources of carbohydrates that can be easily included in one's diet.

Fruits, vegetables, and roots also provide the body with necessary carbohydrate requirements.

Recipes made from semolina are also simple to cook as well as easy to digest. They are light on the palette and can provide great variation to routine meals.

People fond of eating mid-meal snacks can go for foods rich in energy, such as peanut butter sandwiches, paneer parathas, and yogurt with granola.

Vitamins and Minerals Rich Foods

Carbohydrate and protein-rich foods help rebuild the battered body of the patient; vitamins and minerals have their own set of advantages. The most important areas to attend are Vitamin C and Vitamin D, which are the most exhausted during COVID-19.

Vitamin C is a nutrient that is considered an antioxidant helpful in maintaining the health of one's lungs. Many people face lung-related issues during their diagnosis, and eating foods rich in Vitamin C is beneficial. Most fruits and several vegetables are loaded with Vitamin C and are the easiest to incorporate into the daily diet. Citrus fruits, tomato, kiwi, berries, spinach, etc., are excellent Vitamin C sources. Vitamin C must be consumed adequately every day as it takes care of hydrating the body as well.

Vitamin D enhances the immune system and helps balance hormones. It has been proven to be most beneficial to combat post-COVID troubles. Salmon and egg yolks are good sources of Vitamin D. For vegetarians, mushrooms have Vitamin D in abundance. However, the most powerful source of Vitamin D is sunlight. Twenty minutes of morning sunlight every day could boost Vitamin D in the body, which helps improve heart health.

Conclusion

It is a must to keep in mind the benefits of eating a healthy diet when one's body is recovering from a disease like COVID-19. Consuming home-cooked, fresh, and warm meals can do wonders in rebuilding one's body. In addition, by incorporating Vitamin, energy, and protein-rich foods in one's daily diet, it would indeed become easier to make one's body as healthy as it was before being infected.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:54 PM IST