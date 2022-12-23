Rajasthan govt orders genome sequencing of all positive samples to detect new Covid variant

Representative Image |

After the Central Government's instructions on Covid-19 management, the Rajasthan Health Department has asked all the district collectors to do genome sequencing of all positive samples to detect the new variant. The state has also started random sampling.

In a meeting called for Corona Management on Thursday, health secretary Prithvi Singh expressed apprehension about an increase in patients due to the new variant. However, he said that there is no panic-like situation now and for some time to come.

He said that at present the test positivity rate in Rajasthan is 0.1 per cent, which is very low. ‘We have got the maximum number of vaccinations in the country, due to which people have developed good immunity,’ said the health secretary.

He said that we have asked all districts to send samples to detect new variants of Covid. Along with this, as per the protocol issued earlier, instructions have been given to isolat the positive patients.

The department has also ordered random sampling in crowded places like railway stations, bus stands, vegetable markets and other places. Along with this, instructions have been given to conduct a sampling of suspected patients coming to PHC, CHC and the hospital and a door-to-door survey to identify suspected patients. The department has reactivated the control rooms in all the districts.

Notably, about 84 per cent of vaccination has been completed in Rajasthan. The second dose has been given to 5 crores 9 lakh people in the age group of 12 years or more. The number of people taking the first dose is 5.70 crore. The recovery percentage of patients in Rajasthan is 99.26 per cent.