R (South) ward records 30% more covid-19 cases in 30 days

In just 30 days, number cases in BMC's R (South) ward that constitute Kandivali and a small part of Borivali has steadily increased by 30 per cent. The ward which is a mix of affluent areas and slum areas has reported 80 per cent of cases from Slum areas.

The wards current count is at moderate 307 however a steady rise is still a concern as it is grown in slum pockets which is getting difficult to control for the authorities claimed a BMC official.

With a population of over 9 lakh, the ward itself is becoming a hotspot for COVID19 cases as per the details provided by the civic authorities. The ward has over 80 containment zones and most of them are in the slums.

Its population density is relatively high at nearly 39,000 people per sq km. And 60% of its inhabitants live in slums like Bunder Pakhadi, Netaji Nagar in Kandivli (West), and Damupada, Hanuman Nagar in Kandivli (East). The ward also comprises of some of the posh and affluents addresses such as Lokhandwala, Thakur complex , Thakur village and Mahavir Nagar among others.

"The primary reason behind the spike in cases because the deadly virus has made its way into the wards dense slum pockets. We are facing it difficult to identify the high-risk contacts and quarantine them. Dence localities, small houses, narrow lanes, usage of common toilets continue to spread the virus-like in slums of other wards. To follow the social distancing is almost impossible in the slum pockets," said Sanjay Kurhade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R (South) ward.

Kurhade added, "Out of 307 cases of Covid19 detected in the ward as on May 14, 94 have been cured and discharged, in slum pockets, we have started door to door survey and screening of residents, to enable identification of suspected covid 19 patients at the primary stage, thus reducing the damage."

"In slum pockets, people have their own problems and to maintain social distancing is next to impossible. Since the cases are rising prominently in slums, the civic authority should do a door to door testing instead of just screening and check everyone irrespective of symptoms," said Shivkumar Jha a BJP corporator from ward number 23.

The civic authority have started sanitizing the area and community / Public toilets regularly, however, slum dwellers have been violating social distancing rules blatantly, washing all the civic body's hard work down the drain.

As a precaution, the authorities have quarantined more than 700 high-risk contacts at the Sai Nagar isolation facility, as the number of cases continues to surge.