Planning for a baby? Avoid alcohol six months before conception

Washington: If you’re planning to have a baby, researchers recommend quitting alcohol six months before conception. Drinking alcohol three months before pregnancy or during the first trimester was associated with a 44% raised risk of congenital heart disease for fathers and 16% for mothers, compared to not drinking.

Binge drinking, defined as five or more drinks per sitting, was related to a 52% higher likelihood of these birth defects for men and 16% for women. “Binge drinking by would-be parents is high risk and dangerous behaviour that not only may increase the chance of their baby being born with a heart defect but also greatly damages their own health,” said study author Dr Jiabi Qin, of Xiangya School of Public Health, Central South University, Changsha, China.

—ANI