Parul Sevashram Hospital's expert team performs Complex Lung Lavage for Rare Lung Disease

New Delhi (India): Parul Sevashram Hospital, a leading healthcare institution known for its expertise in pulmonary medicine, successfully performed a whole lung lavage procedure on a young male patient suffering from Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP). PAP is a rare disease that affects approximately one out of 15 lakh population and results in the accumulation of abnormal fat and proteinaceous material in the lungs, leading to breathing difficulties, respiratory failure, and potentially fatal outcomes if not treated promptly and effectively.

The patient, a 25-year-old male from Madhya Pradesh, presented to the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Parul Sevashram Hospital with complaints of breathing difficulty and a requirement for oxygen support. After a thorough evaluation and review of the patient's reports, he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP), as confirmed by Dr. Ravish, the Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine.

The whole lung lavage procedure, which is the treatment of choice for PAP, was performed by an expert team of doctors at Parul Sevashram Hospital with utmost precision and care. The procedure, known for its complexity and sensitivity, requires the expertise of a Pulmonologist, Anesthetist, and Physiotherapist, along with a skilled team of Nurses and OT staff, as highlighted by Dr. Amit Dave, an Interventional Pulmonologist at Parul Sevashram Hospital.

The whole lung lavage procedure was carried out in two separate sessions, 15 days apart, for the right and left lungs, respectively. During the procedure, one lung of the patient was ventilated while the other lung was washed with normal saline. A total of 13 litres of normal saline was used to wash the right lung and 9 litres of normal saline for the left lung, as per the sequential fluid drained from the lungs until the clear fluid was obtained, as depicted in the picture.

"As a leading healthcare institution, we are committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients. The successful performance of the Lung Lavage procedure for the Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis patient at Parul Sevashram Hospital exemplifies our dedication to excellence in medical expertise and cutting-edge technology. Our expert team of doctors and skilled paramedics, supported by our advanced hospital infrastructure, enable us to effectively treat complex cases and improve the lives of our patients." says Dr. Komal Patel, Medical Director of Medical and Para Medical, Parul Sevashram Hospital.

The procedure was performed successfully without any complications, and the patient was discharged from the hospital with restored breathing function. The expertise of the team of doctors and skilled paramedics, coupled with the technologically enabled infrastructure of Parul Sevashram Hospital, played a crucial role in the successful treatment of this challenging case, giving a new lease of life to the patient, as stated by Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, the Medical Director of Parul Sevashram Hospital.

Parul Sevashram Hospital remains committed to providing exceptional healthcare services and advanced medical interventions to patients with complex respiratory conditions and continues to be at the forefront of medical excellence in the field of pulmonary medicine.

