Oxford University, drug giant join hands to combat coronavirus

People, institutions and governments across the globe are collaborating to invent an effective vaccine to put an end to the pandemic. Driven by the same purpose, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical giant has joined hands with Oxford University to develop an anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Recently, Health Secretary Matt Hancock had tweeted, “The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced in the world. Bringing together the best British science and the best of British business will give us the best possible shot at a vaccine. The science is uncertain, and no vaccine may work, but this deal gives the UK the best chance we can of a breakthrough that could defeat this awful virus.”

According to standard.co.uk, the test vaccine was sent out and hospitals like Hammersmith and St George’s in London are also participating in the trail.

Professor Sir John Bell of Oxford, in an interview to BBC Radio 4’s programme 'Today' said, “We also want to make sure that the rest of the world will be ready to make this vaccine at scale so that it gets to developing countries.”