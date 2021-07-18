Our immune system may help prevent miscarriage

New York: The US researchers have discovered a class of immune cells that plays a role in miscarriage, which affects about a quarter of pregnancies. Researchers at University of California-San Francisco found that the recently discovered subset of cells known as extrathymic Aire-expressing cells in the immune system may prevent the mother's immune system from attacking the placenta and foetus.

The researchers showed that pregnant mice who did not have this subset of cells were twice as likely to miscarry, and in many of these pregnancies foetal growth was severely restricted. "When you're pregnant, the immune system is seeing the placenta for the first time in decades — not since the mother made a placenta when she herself was a foetus," said Eva Gillis-Buck, from UCSF.