Open-source microscope may help paralysis patients

Geneva: Scientists have developed a new generation of custom-built microscopes that significantly improve brain tissue imaging, an advance that could help find better treatment for patients with paralysis. The microscopes, known as mesoSPIMs — short for ‘mesoscale selective plane-illumination microscopes’ — can image brain tissues down to the minute details of individual neurons which are five times thinner than a human hair, the study noted.

The researchers added that they can uncover the 3D anatomy of entire small organs, faster than ever before using the new microscope. The mesoSPIM is a light-sheet microscope, which unlike traditional microscopes — where specimens are cut in slices with a blade to view in a microscope slide — uses a sheet of light to slice the samples into ultra-thin sections, the study noted.

According to the researchers, this helps scientists capture slivers of image in the samples without damaging it. The images from the slices, the researchers say, are then combined to reconstruct the detailed three-dimensional image of the sample.

The problem with standard light-sheet microscopes, according to the researchers, is that the data sets they produce are huge and analysing them consumes a lot of time. MesoSPIM, on the other hand, allows fast scanning as well as direct visualization of the captured data, the study noted.

According to the researchers, this makes the microscope suitable for screening large numbers of samples in a very short time, producing high-resolution images. Researchers trying to restore movement in patients with paralysis, or investigating neuronal networks involved in cognition, pleasure, or drug addiction can use MesoSPIMs to get new insights into the brain and spinal cord organisation, the study, published in the journal Nature Methods, noted. “We created the open-source mesoSPIM Initiative to share the latest developments in microscope instrumentation and software with the imaging community,” said Fabian Voigt of the Brain Research Institute at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.

