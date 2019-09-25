Onions, garlic lower breast cancer risk

NEW DELHI: There's a link between eating onions and garlic can lower breast cancer risk among Puerto Rican women, according to a new study. The two ingredients are key in sofrito, a staple condiment in Puerto Rican cuisine.

“We found that among Puerto Rican women, the combined intake of onion and garlic, as well as sofrito, was associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer,” says lead author Gauri Desai, an epidemiology PhD student in the School of Public Health and Health Professions at the University at Buffalo.