Now, molecule links weight gain to gut bacteria

Houston: Researchers have found a key molecule that helps bacteria living in the guts of mammals to influence the body’s process behind the absorption of dietary fat. The findings may help understand the root causes of obesity in affluent countries, and malnutrition in impoverished countries.

They found a key molecule involved in synchronising the absorption of nutrients in the gut with our body’s natural clock that lets one's cells perceive the day-night cycle. The beneficial microbes in the gut wind up the body’s biological clock by activating a protein called histone deacetylase 3 (HDAC3).

—PTI