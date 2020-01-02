Now, AI that predicts bowel cancer severity

Beijing: Researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) system which can help identify patients with bowel cancer, an advance that may help predict the severity of the malignant disease. The scientists leveraged AI techniques, where systems self-learned to perform specific tasks without explicit instructions, to develop a less invasive diagnostic method that can detect bowel cancer in at-risk patients.

According to the study, the technology works by screening for methylation markers, which are chemical modifications to DNA which are frequently found in tumours.