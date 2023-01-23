Norovirus Outbreak: 19 students infected in a school in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Last year, two children were found infected with the same virus at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. | Representational pic

A Norovirus outbreak has hit Kerala's Ernakulam as 19 students of a school in the district have been infected by the virus, according to reports.

The school has switched to online classes for students from 1st to 5th standard following the outbreak of the highly contagious gastrointestinal illness.

62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory. Both returned positive after which 17 more cases were confirmed.

"The health condition of the children is stable. The Health Department personnel inspected the school which is now temporarily closed.

"We are holding online awareness sessions to the children and parents. The classrooms and the toilets have now been sanitised," the District Medical Officer said in a statement.

The Health Department today said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

The department said the disease is highly contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene.

What is Norovirus?

As per WHO, norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally with symptoms including acute onset diarrhoea and vomiting.

How does Norovirus spread?

Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, the Health Department said, adding that the initial symptoms are vomiting and/or diarrhoea, head and body aches. (With PTI inputs)

