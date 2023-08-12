New NMC Regulations On Generic Drug Prescriptions: Obligatory For Doctors, Non-Compliance May Lead To Penalties

Representational image | Pixabay

The new regulations set forth by the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the prescription of generic drugs will be obligatory for all doctors. Failure to comply may lead to penalties or the suspension of their medical license for a certain period. While this regulation is advantageous for patients, it poses a challenge for doctors who have connections with external chemists, directing patients to acquire medicines from sources outside the hospital premises.

Proper enforcement of regulation required: Dr Supe

"Implementing the new regulation won't create a substantial impact, as the concept was already in existence. What's crucial is the proper enforcement of the regulation across all medical institutions. The government and hospital administration should take the inclusion of penal provisions seriously, given that there is currently no mechanism to ensure whether generic medicines are prescribed or not," commented Dr. Avinash Supe, former Dean of KEM Hospital.

However, before taking action, hospital administrations should initiate inquiries into doctors who have established ties with chemists, compelling patients to obtain medicines externally, even when the same medicines are available within the hospital at no cost.

In its 'Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners,' the NMC also advised doctors to refrain from prescribing branded generic drugs.

Repeated violations could lead to temporary suspension

Released on August 2, the NMC regulations highlighted that a significant portion of India's healthcare budget is devoted to out-of-pocket spending on medications.

In case of breaches, doctors may receive a warning to adhere more strictly to the regulations, or they might be required to attend workshops or academic programs on ethics, interpersonal and societal relations, and/or professional training.

For repeated violations, a doctor's practicing license could be temporarily suspended, as outlined in the regulations.

The NMC also emphasised the importance of legible prescriptions, preferably written in all capital letters to prevent misinterpretations. Whenever possible, prescriptions should be typed and printed to minimize errors. The NMC has even provided a template that doctors can use for accurately composing prescriptions.

'Regulations exist, but compliance scant'

A senior doctor from a civic-run hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, pointed out that while numerous rules and regulations exist, compliance is scant, as there is a prevailing understanding that no effective checks are in place. Moreover, patients or their relatives often refrain from taking action due to their limited knowledge about these rules, compounded by the stress they experience during hospital visits.

"In my career, I've encountered several doctors who intentionally prescribe medicines not available within the hospital pharmacy. Furthermore, while prescribing generic medicines was mandatory, some of these medicine names are challenging to spell, leading doctors to omit them. This new initiative is commendable, as it will benefit countless patients below the poverty line who struggle to afford medicines," the doctor stated.

"Medical practitioners must prescribe only those generic medicines accessible in the market. They should also advocate for hospitals and local pharmacies to stock generic drugs," the doctor added.

Furthermore, there is a need for comprehensive awareness campaigns about generic medicines. Doctors should encourage patients to purchase drugs from Jan Aushadhi Kendras and other generic pharmacy outlets. Additionally, medical students and the public should be educated about the equivalence between generic medicines and their branded counterparts. Medical professionals should actively participate in initiatives related to the promotion and accessibility of generic medicines.

