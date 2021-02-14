New discovery may help in improved treatments for diabetes

Sydney: Researchers have uncovered the barrier to beta cell regeneration that could pave the way for improved treatments for diabetes and diseases that involve organ and tissue damage.

According to the study, published in the journal npj Regenerative Medicine, the human body doesn't repair itself very well, with our liver the only organ that can regenerate efficiently as we have limited capacity to regenerate new cells or tissue after birth as the genes involved in development are switched off.

This process happens through DNA methylation, a biological process where chemicals (methyl groups) are written on DNA and modify the way the gene functions, said the researchers, including Sam El-Osta from Monash University. This modification effectively silences genes of progenitor cells (early descendants of stem cells) in the body and thereby the ability for the pancreas to generate the insulin-producing beta cells, they added.