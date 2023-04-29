Navigating menopause and pain management: What women need to know

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. It usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 and is characterized by the cessation of menstruation, hormonal fluctuations, and a variety of physical and emotional symptoms. Various changes include reduction in bone density, accelerated changes of age-related arthritis and consequently- Pain.

While menopause is a normal part of ageing, it can be challenging for many women, particularly when it comes to managing chronic pain.

Pain is a common symptom of menopause, affecting up to 60% of women. The hormonal changes that occur during menopause can cause a variety of painful conditions, including hot flashes, headaches, joint pain, back pain, and vaginal dryness. Additionally, menopause can exacerbate pre-existing pain conditions, such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. In this article, we will discuss the various pain management strategies that women can use to navigate the challenges of menopause and maintain their quality of life.

Menopause and pain

Menopause is associated with a decline in estrogen levels, which can affect many bodily systems, including the nervous, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular systems. As estrogen levels drop, bone density reduces, leading to osteoporosis, accelerated degeneration and arthritis, and increased risk of fractures. This may impact daily activities, leading to chronic pain.

One of the most common pain symptoms in post-menopausal women is back pain/sciatica. Sciatica is back pain that goes down the leg or even up to the buttock. It may be triggered by the hormonal changes that occur during menopause, particularly the decline in estrogen levels - which leads to osteoporosis and accelerated degeneration.

Another common pain symptom of menopause is joint pain. The decline in estrogen levels can lead to changes in the musculoskeletal system, including decreased bone density and increased risk of osteoporosis. This can cause joint pain and stiffness, particularly in the hands, wrists, and knees. Additionally, menopause can exacerbate pre-existing pain conditions, such as arthritis and fibromyalgia, leading to increased pain and disability.

Managing pain

There are several pain management strategies that women can use to navigate the challenges of menopause and maintain their quality of life. These include:

Radiofrequency Ablation treatment with transformational epidural injection for back pain/sciatica- this gives long-term, excellent relief, non-surgically.

PRP therapy with Genicular Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation of Genicular Nerves- for knee osteoarthritis/knee pain. It helps to not only reduce pain but reverse age-related changes and improve function and overall quality of life. Cooled RFA is useful for pain after knee replacement surgery as well.

Botox Injection: Migraines and other headaches can be cured long-term with this simple and highly effective novel treatment.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a common treatment for menopausal symptoms that involve taking estrogen and/or progesterone. HRT can help alleviate hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and mood swings, and it may also have a beneficial effect on bone density. However, HRT is not without risks, and it may increase the risk of breast cancer, blood clots, and stroke. Women should discuss the potential benefits and risks of HRT with their healthcare provider to determine whether it is a suitable treatment option.

Non-Hormonal Treatments

Non-hormonal treatments for menopausal symptoms include medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and gabapentin. These medications can help alleviate hot flashes and mood swings and may also be effective in managing pain associated with menopause. Additionally, non-pharmacological treatments such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), relaxation techniques, and acupuncture can also be helpful in managing pain and improving overall well-being.

Exercise and Physical Therapy

Exercise and physical therapy can help improve the musculoskeletal health and reduce joint pain associated with menopause. Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking and strength training, can help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, physical therapy can help improve joint mobility and reduce pain associated with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions.

Healthy Lifestyle Changes

Making healthy lifestyle changes can also be an effective way to manage pain during menopause. Eating a healthy diet rich in calcium and vitamin D can help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and other health problems that can exacerbate pain.

Navigating menopause can be a challenging time for women, particularly when it comes to managing chronic pain. However, there are several pain management strategies that women can use to maintain their quality of life and improve overall well-being.

(Dr. Page is a Pain Management Specialist at Painex Clinic, Pune)