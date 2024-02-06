Mumbai Octogenarian Golfer Regains Active Lifestyle Through Revolutionary Surgery

Representative Image |

Octogenarian sportsperson with an history of chronic ischemic heart disease was admitted to Lilavati hospital in March after he complained of breathlessness to exertion. However doctors performed Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) which is a minimal invasive surgery which helped patient to do his daily chores within a week of surgery.

According to doctors, the patient was 81-year-old with an health history of Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) in 2019. So they had to perform an echocardiogram which confirmed fibro degenerative calcific aortic valve sclerosis with severe aortic stenosis.

Moreover patient has passion of playing golf or swimming but due to breathlessness and constant fatigue he had to stopped. Within few months, his active life was restricted due to the symptoms associated with aortic stenosis. However the patient underwent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) which was performed by Dr Ravinder Singh Rao in the cardiac catheterization laboratory under conscious sedation.

TAVR being a minimally invasive procedure was a preferred treatment of choice for this patient considering his age and past medical history. The new transcatheter valve was positioned and deployed through the right femoral artery. The new valve began functioning as soon as it was deployed.

Expert Doctor Speaks On The Procedure

Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, an interventional cardiologist who has the experience of doing highest TAVI (>700) cases in the country said that the patient was fully conscious post procedure and met his family and relatives immediately and shared a brief conversation with them and was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for observation for a day.

“We shifted the patient to the ward for physiotherapy and rehabilitation where he could walk comfortably without being breathless or fatigued. Post procedure, the recovery and the progress of the patient was good and was discharged after two days of ward stay. However before discharging him we performed TAVR echocardiography which showed a well-functioning aortic valve with no paravalvular leakage. No aortic regurgitation or pericardial effusion was observed,” he said.

Dr Rao further added that within a week of TAVI and he could perform his daily tasks comfortably and with ease. The recovery rate of TAVI enables patients to enjoy improved quality of life in less span of time. Meanwhile the patient after a month of TAVR could play golf in Phuket, Thailand after about 10 months with full strength, energy, confidence and force for two hours almost walking all the way without feeling tired.

CASE STUDY 1 timeline

Patient’s Health History : Underwent PTCA in 2019, fibrodegenerative calcific aortic valve sclerosis with severe aortic stenosis.

Date of Admission : 29-March-2023 Complications on admission: Breathlessness on exertion.

Date of Procedure : 31- March-2023

Date of Discharge : April 3

Current status of the patient :

At Follow up at 6 months, patient was doing well, the 2D ECHO report showed a well functioning transcatheter aortic valve. The patient can now walk comfortably for hours, plays golf , can swim and gym for an hour without being breathless. To be followed up at the end of one year.