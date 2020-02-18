Many benefits of the magic curry leaves

New Delhi: The local Indian herb, curry leaves, better known as 'kadi patta', can be used in many different ways other than just cooking. According to a report, curry leaves are effective in controlling blood sugar levels, diabetes management, maintenance of gastrointestinal health and many more. Here are a few of them:

1. Diabetes Management According to a health expert's report regular consumption of curry leaves is known to lower the blood sugar levels as they come fully packed with antioxidants that help in the prevention of conversion of starch to glucose thus controlling the diabetes levels.

2. Beneficial in pregnancy Another striking feature of the herb is that it eases nausea and uneasiness that pregnant women often go through. It stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes that are known to ease the symptoms of vomiting and nausea.

3. Maintains gastrointestinal health Digestive issues like indigestion, diarrhea, and constipation can be healed through the consumption of curry leaves. Leaves come packed with digestive enzymes that further come with laxative properties and help in the regulation of laxative properties. Curry leaves are one of the many magic herbs that are found and grown on the Indian soil.