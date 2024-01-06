Maharashtra Undertakes Anti-Covid Steps Against Impending Spread In Recent Times

Representative Image | ANI

Mumbai: The state covid-19 taskforce chaired its second meeting on Friday for reviewing current covid situation and accordingly measures have been advised or implementing to prevent the spread of infection.

“The discussion pointed out that there is currently an increase in the number of covid cases, however, patients are showing milder symptoms, there is no significant increase in hospital admissions and covid deaths. Similarly, Mock drill has been completed in health institutions of the state,” said a taskforce members.

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, heading covid-19 taskforce said that there might be a possibility infections spreading through people who had gone out of Mumbai during Christmas and New year due to which they should isolate themsleves for five days.

Next 15 days are critical

“Next 15 days are very important to prevent covid infection, while people with symptoms such as fever, cold, cough etc. should get tested for Covid. Individuals in constant contact with people in their household should also be tested for Covid if they test positive. Moreover five days preferably in home isolation if hospitalization is not required,” he said.

He further emphasised on screeing of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) and SARI patients and individuals with symptoms should be mandatory tested for covid. If the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is positive, treatment should be symptomatic.

If there are symptoms and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is negative, RTPCR test should be done for such patients.

However the state has reported 129 new covid cases on Janaury 5, of which 31 are from Mumbai. Meanwhile the active cases have rosed to 630 until Friday.

Meanwhile the task force will prepare a detailed clinical protocol regarding patient medication and discharge policy. Moreover they have also urged people to not believe any covid rumours and people should be enlightened through social media that rumors will not spread about covid.

Precautionary measures against Covid

Since the infection of covid is mainly spread through the air, it should be seen that the air in the house continues to play without closing the windows.

Patients with covid symptoms should use masks to avoid infecting others. Individuals who are positive for Covid should avoid congregating with others (indoors or outdoors).

High-risk persons should avoid contact with persons with Covid symptoms as much as possible or use masks during contact.

High-risk individuals should be medically examined and admitted to hospital as necessary if they are found to be Covid-positive.