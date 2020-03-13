Loneliness is felt across generations

People of different generations are equally lonely, but for different reasons, say researchers, adding that living alone increases the risk of loneliness in older age whereas in midlife feeling isolated is more linked to personality traits.

The study found emotionally-resilient people — those more able to adapt in stressful situations­— are less at risk of loneliness at any age, and outgoing middle-aged people are less likely to feel lonely.

“The use of machine learning in this study allows us to identify and replicate differences in what risk factors are linked to loneliness in middle and older age people,” said study researcher Drew Altschul from University of Edinburgh in the UK.