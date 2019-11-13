Like footballers, Esports gamers too suffer stress

London: Esports players competing in top-flight tournaments face the equivalent pressure and stress as professional athletes like footballers and rugby stars in high-profile tournaments, new research has found. “Esports has become a multimillion-pound business attracting audiences worldwide, but there is little research into the psychological factors that influence players,” said study co-author Phil Birch, a senior lecturer at University of Chichester in England.

“We have discovered that gamers are exposed to significant stress when competing in top-flight contests. By isolating these stressors, we can help esports players develop effective coping strategies to deal with such stressors and optimise performance while playing at the highest level,” Birch said. For the study, the researchers examined the psychological challenges encountered by elite esports professionals when competing in major contests.

Researchers found that esports players faced 51 different stress factors - including communication problems and concerns with competing in front of live audiences - mirroring the mental conditions experienced by pro athletes including footballers and rugby stars in high-profile tournaments. Poor communication between teammates was identified as a key stressor among players when exposed to pressured environments.

To manage the situation, players either became overly aggressive to one-another or attempted to avoid communication altogether, which negatively impacted their performance, said the research team.

For the study, published in the International Journal of Gaming and Computer-Mediated Simulations, the researchers interviewed high-ranking players who compete in the increasingly-popular first-person shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. “As an industry we’ve known for a long time that stressors on top level players can negatively affect their performance,” said Rob Black, the Chief Operating Officer at ESL, a leading esports company.

—IANS