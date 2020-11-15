Know how to keep your lungs healthy and mucus free

Almost every day we come across the news of a new symptom of COVID-19 or how its mutation can lead to various health risks. COVID-19 is a lethal disease that can attack our body in various ways. But the most talked-about effect of COVID-19, which is particularly prevalent among patients with the severe form of the virus, is lung damage.

According to health experts, the virus primarily infects the lungs, which can result in pneumonia and in the worst scenario, can lead to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), which puts the patient in a critical condition. The deadly virus can damage the walls and linings of air sacs in your lungs. And when the body tries to fight the virus, the lungs become inflamed and get filled with fluid, due to which it becomes harder for the organs to swap oxygen and carbon dioxide. And, hence, it is essential for people who are already suffering from any type of lung problems to take precautionary measures and boost their lungs health.

Luke Coutinho, a Holistic Lifestyle Coach-Integrative Medicine, shows how you can keep your lungs fit and fine amid pandemic. The mucus, one of the prime defence mechanisms of our immune system acts as a barrier against bacteria, micro-organisms and viruses. For example, if we breathe in some germ or a bacterium, the mucus in lungs captures all the unwanted filthy organisms and prevent it going further into the system and expels it out of the system in the form of cough, spit or a sneeze.

But too much of mucus can do more harm than good. The excess mucus build-up in the body can lead to a number of diseases like asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis or COPD, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and acid reflux etc. Hence, to keep your lungs strong so that they can fight back deadly viruses and bacteria, it is essential that you break down the excess mucus rapidly.

Luke Coutinho shows how you can do it:

1. Fenugreek seeds (methi dana) can be your best bet in flushing out excess mucus build-up from your body. Take a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and boil it in water for four-five minutes. Let the water simmer for a few seconds and then cool it down. Strain it in a mug and sip it warm. You can have one or two cups a day.

2. In case, you don’t have fenugreek seeds, pranayama can also help. There are certain pranayamas which help in breaking down the mucus and eventually expels it out from the body.

3. Exercise can also do wonders, because the more we exercise, the heavier we breathe, which in turn paves way for mucus breaks down.

4. Doing warm water gargling mixed with rock salt is also another great way of getting rid of the mucus.