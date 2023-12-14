Know Everything About Symptoms Of 'Mycoplasma Pneumonia' Or 'Walking Pneumonia'

Diabetes, High BP Tighten Grip On Maharashtra's Youth, Reveals Survey; Check Alarming Stats Here | Representative Image

Mycoplasma pneumonia or walking pneumonia cases are being reported from public and private-run hospitals. However, contrary to fears, it is not linked to China pneumonia. Health experts have recommended that precautions are taken for children and the elderly as respiratory infections are on the rise at the onset of winter.

Many health experts have attributed these cases to poor air quality across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and unseasonal rains. Recently, two cases of walking pneumonia were reported at the SRCC Children’s Hospital in Worli, but the patients were discharged after treatment.

Dr Manish Itolikar, consultant physician, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said that walking pneumonia is caused by certain bacteria, viruses or fungi but commonly caused by a bacterium called mycoplasma pneumonia. These are mild cases and affected persons carry out daily activities without knowing. It affects children two years or younger, and people aged over 65 years.

Expert Shares Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia

Dr Itolikar said, “It’s is more commonly seen in people with immunosuppressed conditions, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and those who are on regular corticosteroids. Some common signs are sore throat, low-grade fever, fatigue, chest, pain, sneezing, cough and sometimes headache. It is contagious and can spread through droplets when the affected person coughs or sneezes.”

Walking pneumonia is common worldwide and a surge in cases is seen every three to seven years. A doctor said they have been treating walking pneumonia cases on an OPD basis as only a few required hospitalisation. They said that time taken for recovery depends on the diagnosis of uncontrolled fever, and respiratory distress with pneumonia patches. Its diagnosis involves clinical examination and radiological findings. In addition, a confirmatory test of mycoplasma infection can also be done by a PCR based swab test.