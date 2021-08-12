Kids and teens, know how the flu shot works, and why you should get it

Do you fall in the age group of 18? Are you planning to get a flu shot? Unaware about how it works? Then, be at peace, we tell you all you need to know about the flu shots. Read on to know more about this, and immediately take it, if you haven’t.

Avoiding getting a flu shot? Yes, it can be dreadful and we don’t blame you at all. After all, you don’t want to subject yourself to a needle injection that is not mandatory, right? But it is the need of the hour to get a flu shot every year as it is strongly recommended by the experts. The flu is a serious disease that can raise one’s risk of pneumonia, hospitalisations, and ultimately death. You will be shocked to know that every year influenza virus mutations changed. Various studies have proved that the body’s immunity to influenza either through natural infection or vaccination tends to decline over time. Thus, it is the need of the hour to get the flu shot every year.

Know why people should get the flu shot

Influenza is a serious disease that affects people in a different way. Thus, an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu. Vaccines are given through a shot, which means with the help of a needle that injects the vaccine into the body, through the arm.

This is how the vaccine works

Flu vaccines can help one develop antibodies in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies offer that much-needed protection against infection with the viruses that are used to make the vaccine. Did you know? The seasonal flu vaccine safeguards one against the influenza viruses. The flu shot introduces your body to tiny little parts of different flu viruses. Furthermore, this triggers a reaction from the immune system, the processes in the body that fights off infection. Then, the immune system realises these virus fragments shouldn’t be in your body and sees how to destroy them. In the process, it learns and remembers how to fight off viruses like this in the near future.

What are the side effects?

You will not experience any major side effects due to the flu shot. Do not fret at all. Mostly, the side effects range from soreness around where you got the needle and some flu-like symptoms. So, do not panic, and consider getting a flu shot on an immediate basis.

Who should take and avoid the flu shot?

Those children above 6 months can get the flu shot. It is the responsibility of the parents to make sure that the children take shots every year. But, those babies under 6 months cannot be given the flu shots. Even one’s with life-threatening allergies and infections should avoid flu shots. You will have to speak to the doctor before getting a flu shot.

What to do after getting the flu shot?

Wait at the vaccination center for at least 15 minutes as you will be monitored for how you react to the flu shot. It is most likely that you will be fine, but some people can have a reaction and that can be treated on an immediate basis. If you feel faint or short of breath, or experience chest tightness, then immediately inform the doctor present at the center. Stay hydrated and stick to a well-balanced diet after getting the shot. Avoid exercising for a day or two after taking the flu shot.

Takeaway: Don’t avoid taking flu shots just because you don’t want to experience any side effects. Remember, taking the shot will protect you from serious illnesses from the flu. Get the flu shot, and lead a healthy life!

(The author is a Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 08:20 AM IST