3 yoga poses and asanas to rejuvenate your body

Representative image/Yoga | Pexels

When talking about Yoga, people usually tend to think about strengthening concentration through meditation but we all know that Yoga is not just limited to strengthening the mind, it also has a lot of things to offer which also involves making our body stronger.

Yoga exercises to regain concentration through meditation is already a known thing to talk about, so today let’s take a look at some of the Yoga exercises (Yoga asanas) which will rejuvenate our body and fill us with full of physical strength in just few minutes.

Some of these poses will regulate your blood circulation, provide better breathing and a stress-free experience.

Surya Namaskar (Sun salutation)

Surya Namaskar (Sun salutation) | Pinterest

This asana includes a total of twelve different body poses which are performed one by one in a certain order to complete a single Surya Namaskar. One needs to be careful while doing this asana as an inappropriate number of Surya Namaskars will be tiring for the body and your body will not gain enough energy. An ideal count of 10 rounds is recommended. Surya Namaskar is believed to treat several illnesses and give patients better health.

Chakrasana (The wheel pose)

Chakrasana | Art of Living

It is one of the toughest asanas of Yoga to perform and since it is not a primary asana, one can start doing it only after gaining some experience in Yoga training. Chakrasana can be performed easily after learning some other primary asanas which makes one’s body more flexible. Once you are able to perform this asana, you will be able to experience relief from facial fatigue or sinus issues.

Dhanurasana (The bow pose)

Dhanurasana | kerala tourism

As the name suggests, this asana is performed while making a shape of a bow with the body. It can be learned after a little practice it will help in gaining a lot of energy in the body in just few minutes. This asana also involves stretching of every muscle of the body but in a different pose.