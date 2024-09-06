International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Over Half Of India’s Child Cancer Patients Undernourished, Report Reveals

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Malnutrition continues to be a significant barrier to effective treatment for childhood cancer, impacting the survival rates and quality of life for thousands of children, according to a new report.

The Food Heals Report 2024, released by Cuddles Foundation, claims that an estimated 76,000 children may develop cancer annually in India. Between 57% and 61% of children with cancer are undernourished at the time of initial nutrition consultation, a figure that has remained unchanged over the past three years, it says.

The nutritional deficit negatively affects their ability to tolerate cancer treatment, leading to increased complications and infections, ultimately compromising treatment outcomes, the report adds.

The report highlights that 65% of newly diagnosed paediatric cancer patients consume less than half of the daily calories and protein required for healthy development. Inadequate nutrition significantly reduces treatment tolerance, increases infection rates, and compromises growth and healing, it says.

The report also draws attention to a shortage of specialised nutritionists in hospitals across India. Currently, hospitals face a nutritionist-to-patient ratio of 1:54 in accredited cancer hospitals and 1:407 in non-accredited facilities.

“The findings of the Food Heals Report 2024 underscore a heartbreaking reality that malnutrition continues to be one of the greatest challenges in paediatric cancer care,” said Purnota Dutta Bahl, founder and CEO, Cuddles Foundation.

“We have seen first-hand how proper nutrition transforms a child’s fight against cancer. It is giving these brave children the strength to endure gruelling treatments and the best chance at recovery. We urgently need to address the shortage of specialised nutritionists, invest in training, and prioritise nutrition as an integral part of cancer care,” Bahl said.

Cuddles Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing nutritional support to underprivileged children fighting cancer in India.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Highlights Of The Report

57%-61% Children with cancer are undernourished at the time of initial nutrition consultation, a figure that has remained unchanged over the past three years

65% Newly diagnosed paediatric cancer patients consume less than half of the daily calories and protein required for healthy development.