e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Health

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:01 PM IST

India is lagging in Covid vaccination and could fall behind in economic recovery, claims Fitch ratings

Over 70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. The country has administered more than 1 crore doses daily in 3 out of the last 11 days. India's debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 72 percent in 2019 and the agency expects it to rise above 90 percent of GDP over the next five years.
PTI
American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings | Photo: PTI

American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings | Photo: PTI

Advertisement

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said India continues to "lag way behind" in COVID vaccination, and the negative outlook on sovereign rating signifies the rising debt-to-GDP ratio.

In April 2021, Fitch affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook. The outlook was changed to 'negative' from 'stable' in June last year on grounds that the pandemic had significantly weakened the country's growth outlook and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.

Addressing the Global Sovereign Conference 2021, Asia-Pacific, Fitch Ratings Senior Director, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, Stephen Schwartz said vaccination is the key to economic recovery across the world.

"The (APAC) region which was so successful in containing the virus early on, got behind the curve when it came to rollout of vaccines. Singapore really stands out now with 80 per cent of its population being vaccinated. But many countries in the region like Vietnam, Thailand and India continue to lag way behind and as a result continue to have periodic restrictions," Schwartz said.

Over 70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. The country has administered more than 1 crore doses daily in 3 out of the last 11 days.

Schwartz further said the negative outlook in India's ratings is on account of rise in debt-to-GDP ratio and uncertainty about the "trajectories".

The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 72 percent in 2019 and the agency expects it to rise above 90 percent of GDP over the next five years.

In its presentation, Fitch said there could be a negative trigger for sovereign rating in case of failure to reduce the fiscal deficit to a level consistent with putting government debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward trajectory.

The fiscal deficit for current fiscal year which began April 1 has been pegged at 6.8 per cent. As per the glide path for fiscal consolidation announced in the Budget, the government plans to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025-26.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Latest updates - 80% of eligible citizens have been administered with atleast one dose of...

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Union Health Ministry congratulates health workers as India administers 70 crore vaccine...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal