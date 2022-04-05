Human blood-identifying technology might help find HIV's cure: Study

Washington: US scientists are using new advances in CRISPR gene-editing technology to uncover new biology that could lead to long-lasting treatments and new therapeutic strategies for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The HIV epidemic has been overlooked during the Covid-19 pandemic but represents a critical and ongoing threat to human health with an estimated 1.5 million new infections in the last year alone.

Drug developers and research teams have been searching for cures and new treatment modalities for HIV for over 40 years but are limited by their understanding of how the virus establishes infection in the human body.

A team at Northwestern University sought to find out how the small, unassuming HIV virus with only 12 proteins and a genome only a third of the size of SARS-CoV-2, hijacks the body's cells to replicate and spread across systems.

In the study published in the journal Nature Communications, scientists used a new CRISPR gene-editing approach to identify human genes that were important for HIV infection in the blood, finding 86 genes that may play a role in the way HIV replicates and causes disease, including over 40 that have never been looked at in the context of HIV infection.

The study proposes a new map for understanding how HIV integrates into our DNA and establishes a chronic infection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:00 AM IST