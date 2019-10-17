Heavier babies more likely to have childhood allergies

Canberra: Parents, take note. Researchers have found that heavier babies are more likely to suffer childhood food allergies or eczema. For the study, the research team carried out a systematic review assessing past studies in humans. After screening more than 15,000 studies, they identified 42 that included data on more than two million allergy sufferers.

“It is increasingly clear that genetics alone do not explain risks of developing allergies, and that environmental exposures before and around birth can programme individuals to increased or decreased risk of allergies,” said Kathy Gatford, from the University of Adelaide.

—IANS