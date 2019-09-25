Gum disease linked to high Blood Pressure

London: People with gum disease (periodontitis) have a greater likelihood of suffering from high blood pressure or vice versa, warn researchers. The study investigated gum disease as a potential risk factor for hypertension, but the reverse could also be true.

“Further research is needed to examine whether patients with high blood pressure have a raised likelihood of gum disease. It seems prudent to provide oral health advice to those with hypertension,” said Professor Francesco D’Aiuto from UCL Eastman Dental Institute in the UK.

High blood pressure affects 30-45 per cent of adults and is the leading global cause of premature death, while periodontitis affects more than 50 per cent of the world’s population. “We observed a linear association — the more severe periodontitis is, the higher the probability of hypertension. The findings suggest that patients with gum disease should be informed of their risk and given advice on lifestyle changes to prevent high blood pressure such as exercise and a healthy diet,” said D’Aiuto.

Hypertension could be the driver of heart attack and stroke in patients with periodontitis.

—IANS