Fit for the festivals

No Lights No Lycra: Dance like nobody’s watching

No Lights No Lycra is a 'dance community' that focuses on giving its members a safe space for self-expression without the pressure of being observed.

“It is an alternative workout for multiple use-cases: people who don't like or cannot perform traditional workouts, or people who want to dance but are too self-conscious, a meditative environment where the dancer can become one with the music and themselves.

Safety is always a challenge considering the nature of the activity, but we take adequate measures to ensure the safety of the participants,” says Yooti Bhansali of No Lights No Lycra Bombay. “Whether we have two people in the room or 20, everyone leaves with a smile on their face,” says Bhansali, who has been holding NLNL classes in Mumbai at the Cuckoo Club.

Watsu: Go with the flow to heal

A passive form of aquatic therapy that supports and gently moves a person through warm water in graceful movements works wonderfully, for water lovers, and hydrophobic, swimmers and non-swimmers alike, helping them unlock, unclog and unwind on many levels – mental, physical and emotional.