First-ever ‘living robots’ built; may advance drug delivery

Boston: Researchers have built the first ever “living robot”, or xenobot, by engineering frog embryos in the lab to behave like “living, programmable organisms,” an advance that may lead to computer-designed life forms capable of delivering drugs in the human body.

The xenobots were millimetre-wide robots, designed by stitching together different cell types from a frog embryo in specific ways so that they could move towards a target on their own, and also based on how the cells interacted with each other, the study noted.

The bots were also engineered to pick up a payload – like a medicine that needs to be carried to a specific place inside a patient – and could heal themselves after being cut, according to the researchers.

