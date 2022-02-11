Fertility clinic chain, Seeds of Innocence offers free consultation camp

Seeds of Innocence, chain of IVF & Surrogacy Centers, had recently inaugurated a first of its kind comprehensive Fertility Clinic with state-of-the-art treatment and diagnostic facilities encompassing leading IVF services and dedicated departments for Medical Genetics and Fetal Medicine in Faridabad, Haryana.

The medical facility established in the heart of the city is hosting a free consultation camp for creating awareness about reproductive health for all. Besides free consultation, the Centre will also provide the facility of ultrasound and semen analysis. The camp will be held this Sunday on 13th February from 11 AM to 3 PM at their Centre in Faridabad. There will be an in-house OPD available as well, it said in a press statement.

Seeds of Innocence, Faridabad, specializes in Assisted Reproductive Technologies, infertility treatment, management of high-risk pregnancies, and genetic diagnostics, and has been built with international standard medical infrastructure and facilities.

People can register for the free consultation camp by sending an email to info@seedsofinnocence.com or calling 8276003737

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:21 PM IST