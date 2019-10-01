Family attitude towards vaping influences teens

Washington: Researchers have found that besides advertisements, peers, and the internet, the family attitude towards vaping is one of the significant factors responsible for influencing teenagers' perception of e-cigarettes. E-cigarette use has exploded in recent years, rising from less than 2% of high school and middle school students in 2011 to more than 27% in 2018, becoming the most commonly used tobacco product among teens, according to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC).

In the wake of recent vaping-related illnesses and deaths, teenage perceptions of the products are crucial to guiding the development of interventions, said Eunhee Park, PhD, lead investigator and assistant professor in the UB School of Nursing.

“E-cigarette use is an emerging health issue,” said Park. “Given this rapid increase in e-cigarette use among adolescents who are at a developmentally sensitive stage in their lives, a great deal of concern has been expressed about the implications for their health now and in the future.” The UB researchers interviewed adolescent users and non-users of e-cigarettes in the Western New York area to learn about their attitudes toward vaping.

Unique to this population is that while many adults turn to vaping to help them quit smoking conventional cigarettes, the majority of teens have never smoked cigarettes, said Park. Compared to other illicit substances, participants generally had a more positive view of e-cigarettes and acknowledged the popularity and acceptance of vaping among their peers.

However, where their perceptions differed is that participants who vaped viewed e-cigarettes as safe, while non-users considered the product to be less harmful than cigarettes, but still dangerous and addictive.

Although the harms associated with cigarettes were well known among adolescents, the majority of participants had a vague understanding of the potential dangers of e-cigarette use. The variety of flavours available for e-cigarettes was an attractive feature for participants who vaped, as they generally disliked the taste of cigarettes. Non-users were the only participants who viewed e-cigarettes as a gateway to other drugs and risky behaviours.

“The fact that non-users were particularly concerned about gateway effects could be used in prevention programs to keep them from starting e-cigarette use,” said Park. “However, once adolescents have used e-cigarettes, pleasant and attractive features, such as flavours, may need to be the most important aspects to be addressed in interventions,” added Park.

—ANI