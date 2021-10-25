Everything you need to know about Covid-19 recovery and severe joint pain

Covid-19 doesn’t take a toll only on your lung, heart, or brain; it also musculoskeletal health too. Apart from encountering various problems like palpitations, breathlessness, constant cough, myalgia, heart disease like arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), myocarditis (inflammation), diabetes, and kidney disorders, joint problems are rampant in post-Covid patients. Yes, a majority of people have joint pain after recovering from the deadly virus. In the below article, we tell you how to manage joint pain.

ALSO READ Simply Su-jok: Easy and effective ways to manage your knee pain

After recovering from Covid-19 infection, many patients have encountered joint problems, and it is not related to arthritis. Basically, most of the patients have had some element of pain prior to the Covid-19 infection, which has further increased their problems after they recover. The commonest reason for joint pain is vitamin deficiencies like calcium, vitamin D3, B12, which can cause increased joint problems. The unbearable joint pain can be worrisome and can hamper one’s daily activities. Hence, activities like walking, standing, bending, or sitting can be painful.

Advertisement

Here are a few vital tips for tackling joint pain in post-Covid patients

Joint pain was even commonly seen in the general population who didn’t have any history of Covid-19 infection. This can be due to vitamin deficiencies and a sedentary lifestyle. Hence, it is imperative for those with joint pain to routinely get their calcium, D3, and B 12 checked. In case there is a deficiency state then that needs to be addressed first. Your doctor will advise you on supplementation to overcome the deficiency you have been detected with.

The normal duration of joint pain is stretched to 6 months or a year. So, just make your basic components like supplementation are there. Take supplements only after consulting the doctor, and avoid going overboard.

Any type of exercise will cause an increase in joint pain. Get your calcium, D3, and B12 normal then take an anti-inflammatory for a week or 10 days to reduce joint pain. Then, gradually start with stretching exercises so that you will know if you are in the position to exercise or not. Once you see there is no pain, just start with cycling, swimming, and walking. Then, opt for a cross trainer and treadmill. Remember, directly going to weight-bearing exercises will only aggravate the joint pain.

Advertisement

So, gradually start weight training to increase the strength of individual muscle groups like the shoulder, knee, or lower back. A balance of weight training and cardio is essential for managing joint pain. Do upper body exercises one day, then the next day, target your lower body. Then, you can balance this by doing cardio for the next two days. Do cycling, cross trainer, and slowly increase the level of activity if there is no pain.

(The writer is a consultant and knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur)

ALSO READ COVID-19: Essential tips that you should follow ahead of the possible third wave

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST