Even occasional drinking isn’t safe for moms-to-be

Melbourne: A new Australian study has suggested that even small amounts of alcohol consumed occasionally could cause insulin-resistance during pregnancy, which increases the likelihood of diabetes and could be harmful. The study on rats mimicked ‘special occasion drinking’, such as a family barbeque or birthday party, where a pregnant woman might be encouraged to have one or two alcoholic drinks.

University of Queensland (UQ) scientist Lisa Akison said male rats exposed to this low level of prenatal alcohol showed signs of becoming diabetic at around six months old. “We only gave alcohol to the mother rats on two days during their pregnancy,” Akison said, addding “Their blood alcohol concentration only reached 0.05 per cent, and yet their male offspring recorded higher than normal insulin levels.”

According to the press release, Akison said it was interesting to discover such insulin-resistance was sex-specific, occurring only in the male rats. “There are a couple of potential reasons for this, one being that during pregnancy, the placenta adapts to a prenatal stress differently depending on, if it’s a male or female fetus, and this can have an impact on fetal growth and development,” she said.

“The other factor is hormone changes as offspring grow into adulthood. In this case, we know that oestrogen protects against insulin-resistance, and because males don’t have high oestrogen, they don’t experience the same protection.” Akison said while the research was in its early stages, it did raise questions about the safety of alcohol during pregnancy. “But this study does suggest that even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy could be harmful, so if you are planning on getting pregnant it might be wise not to drink,” she said.

