Dietitian Lavleen Kaur Shares 3 Rules To Achieve Hormonal Balance And Manage Thyroid, PCOD And Diabetes Naturally

Chandigarh (India), August 7: I'm here to spill some magic beans on achieving hormonal balance naturally, whether it be thyroid, PCOD or uncontrolled Diabetes.

No one enjoys waking up to a plethora of pills first thing in the morning, pricking their fingers to get their sugar levels checked, or being reliant on birth control for irregular periods every month.

Putting our trust in the healing power of nature and having FAITH can lead us to true treatment. Often, we fall into the trap of believing that Medications are the sole solution to our internal problems, making us overly dependent on them for safety.

It's time to shift our mindset. When we believe in ourselves and have FAITH, our immune system responds.

The lack of FAITH may come from our tendency to place more value on the PLACEBO effect of medicine. We have convinced ourselves that only through medication can control our sugar levels thyroid levels and balance out hormones, and keep diseases at bay.

However, let me tell you that our bodies are truly remarkable. They possess incredible intelligence and act as the most powerful defence mechanisms, and with a little faith and trust, we can help them work wonders!

By adhering to certain daily rules, our bodies can initiate self-healing, help reduce dependency on pills, and allow us to be free from it.

So, let me share my three major rules to help balance those hormones

Rule #1: Happy Organ Rule

Imagine your organs - the Gut, Liver, Pancreas, and Kidney - waking up in the morning with a sense of happiness and calmness, basking in the warmth of the sun's rays. They eagerly look forward to a day filled with yummy, nourishing food as they diligently perform their duties from sunrise to sunset. These hardworking organs play a crucial role in maintaining our body's well-being, providing nourishment when we fuel it with good food.

As the sun sets, the Liver and Pancreas have a little conversation, acknowledging that their shift is coming to an end. "I can work till 6.30, maybe 7.30 pm at the most. I'm going to sleep then," says the Liver.

But here's the problem - when we mindlessly eat without a fixed dinner time and indulge in late-night feasts at 9 pm, our organs end up overworked and unable to rest.

Enter the Kidney, in with a concern, "Liver, you see, when you work late at night, I have to make frequent trips to the washroom all night."

Meanwhile, the Gut adds to the conversation, "You all come late, and I'm the first to face the onslaught of food before it passes on to the liver, pancreas, or kidney. What shall I do?"

The Liver replies wisely, "Nature designed us to work from sunrise to sunset, ideally from 6.30 to 7.30 pm, and then we should relax and rest. But now, with this disturbed eating pattern!”

All organs are upset.

When we disrupt this natural rhythm by having late dinners and expecting organs to function during the night, it puts a strain on them, leading to potential damage in the long run. Our bodies need time to repair and rejuvenate; when we deny them this opportunity, our organs wake up unhappy.

When our organs are unhappy, they disturb the delicate balance of our hormones and disrupt our Circadian rhythm - the inner clock that regulates essential hormone releases throughout the day:

Cortisol is released at 8 am.

Melatonin peaks at 10 pm.

Insulin is at its peak at 2 am.

Other hormones, like testosterone, are released at specific times too.

Our organs are finely tuned to this rhythm, and going against it can lead to hormonal imbalances, eventually manifesting as conditions like PCOD, diabetes, and thyroid dysfunction.

So, let's embrace the "Happy Organ Rule" and work in harmony with our body's natural clock. It's as simple as following the sunrise-to-sunset schedule - allowing our organs to rest at night and repair for a fresh start in the morning.

Rule #2: The RAW Rule

The essence of this rule lies in giving greater importance to Raw foods in our meals. Aim to include about 25% of raw goodness in your diet, while cooked foods take a back seat.

Now, don't worry; we're not ditching our beloved cooked meals altogether - they will still be a part of our breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

However, we'll be introducing Raw Foods before our main meals, and here's why it's a game-changer!

By starting with raw foods, we ensure that our glycemic index remains balanced, keeping our blood sugar levels in check. Plus, these raw gems are packed with essential micronutrients like selenium, calcium, and iron - crucial elements for managing PCOD and thyroid issues.

Our hormones will be delighted with this dose of vital micronutrients, setting the stage for a healthier hormonal balance.

So, here's a quick breakdown of how to rock the RAW Rule :

Fruits before Breakfast

Raw Vegetables before Lunch

Sauteed Vegetables/Protein Snacks before Dinner -As we wind down for the day, opt for sautéed vegetables or protein-rich snacks like Makhana (fox nuts) or Black gram to curb those evening munchies. These raw-turned-snack treats act as Fillers, keeping you full and satisfied while also providing much-needed nourishment to your hormones.

Remember, cooking can reduce the nutrient content of foods, but by starting with raw treats, we ensure our hormones get the most out of the nutritional needs. Plus, these raw delights also help control our appetite, making it easier to manage our food intake.

Rule #3: The 30-Minute Rule

All you need is to dedicate at least 30 minutes to specific activities, and your body will thank you for it.

A) 30 Minutes of Nature/Sun Exposure:

Step outside and bask in the beauty of nature for a good 30 minutes.

If you're dealing with depression or anxiety, you'll be pleased to know that this outdoor escape relaxes the mind and triggers the release of hormones that help regulate your mood.

B) 30 Minutes of Daily Exercise:

Move that body for 30 minutes at a normal pace every day. Engaging in regular exercise not only improves blood circulation but also allows your body to relax and unwind. As your blood flows smoothly, it guides energy throughout your body, leaving you feeling invigorated and revitalized.

Not to mention, this exercise routine contributes to hormonal balance and overall well-being.

C) 30 Minutes Gap Between water and the Meals:

Here's a simple yet highly effective habit - Drink water 30 minutes before or after your meals.

This small adjustment aids your body in improving digestion, which, in turn, leads to better hormone functioning. By allowing this 30-minute gap, your digestive system gets the support it needs, and your hormones work in harmony with your body.

Incorporating these 30-minute activities into your daily routine can yield tremendous benefits. And an online diet consultation can further enhance the effects of these activities.

Nature time brings mental relaxation; exercise boosts your circulation and energy, and a mindful approach to hydration aids digestion and hormonal balance.

Key Takeaways:

For Happy Organ–Embrace Early Dinners:

Aim to have your dinner by 7:30 pm, and say no to night shifts for your organs. Allowing them to rest during the night ensures better and optimal functioning, paving the way for a relaxing sleep.

Prioritize Raw Meals:

Consider including a raw meal before your main course.

However, if you experience acidity issues, seek a personalized diet plan that suits your needs best.

Embrace the 30-Minute Rule:

Give your body the gift of 30 minutes of sun exposure daily to optimize its functioning. Engage in 30 minutes of exercise at a normal pace to improve blood flow and energize your entire system. Don't forget the 30-minute gap in water intake before and after meals to aid digestion and hormonal balance.

By following these rules diligently, you can maintain normal hormone levels, keeping yourself healthy and free from medication and hormonal disturbances. Your body has an innate ability to heal itself when nourished with the right lifestyle choices.

So, go ahead, take charge, and let your journey towards hormonal balance begin.

And hey, I can't wait to hear how you feel along the way!

Keep me posted, and remember, Your Body has the Power to Heal - all you need to do is nourish it with love, mindfulness, and these three magical rules!

Cheers to a healthier and happier you!

(The article is written by Lavleen Kaur, a Chandigarh-based dietitian, lifestyle coach and founder of Diet Insight.)

