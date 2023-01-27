Dietician Tanvee Tutlani talks about the myths in the fitness space

Dietician Tanvee Tutlani |

Ab crunch pro, tummy reduction belts, Garcinia Cambogia, fat burners and so many more unnecessary products have crowded the market and are still around several years after their introduction. Why? Because they still have buyers. Well, while many of us may know that these are useless marketing gimmicks, many still fall prey to them in a desperate attempt to lose weight. The first menace here is a lack of self-love and the refusal to get educated. Most of us abuse our bodies for long enough and then become desperate to transform them. Unscrupulous brands and sellers then prey on us, attack our insecurities and sell stuff to us that either doesn’t work or is downright dangerous.

We recently talked to renowned dietician Tanvee Tutlani about this and she had a strong opinion on the topic. According to her, the multi-million dollar fitness industry is banking a great deal on myths and insecurities. “Everyone wants that picture-perfect body but no one wants to follow the right path to reach there”, says Tanvee who has transformed herself and over 5000 customers in her decade-long career. Tanvee also said that we often forget that all this weight was not gained in a month and losing it that fast is either impossible or dangerous. She admitted that she gets numerous enquiries from people who wish to transform for weddings or other important events. Tanvee also talked about another category of people who wish to lose weight only because they are tired of body shaming. However, according to Tanvee, they don’t realize that they body shame themselves the most.

Tanvee herself was obese once and also admittedly desperate to lose weight. However, she decided to read about it and follow a sustainable and healthy path. She changed her lifestyle, adopted clean eating habits and learned about the right ways to exercise. As a result of her hard work and consistency, she achieved an unbelievable transformation. Following her transformation, many of her friends and family reached out to her for ideas and suggestions. She helped them all and this deepened her interest in the field of fitness and nutrition. She studied, earned a degree in dietetics and changed her career from commerce to fitness.

She advises people to understand that there are no shortcuts to fitness. She says that only quantified nutrition and consistent workouts can help to achieve fitness goals and the rest are myths or fads. Tanvee regularly counsels people about the fads in the fitness space and offers them effective ways to lose weight. Her fitness programs are also well customized and designed according to the lifestyle, BMI, food preferences, availability and other aspects of the lives of her customers. She regularly updates her knowledge in the space and shares it through her social media handles.

Tanvee often says that fitness is not expensive but diseases are and thus we should all make the effort to learn the right ways.

We hope more people follow Tanvee’s advice and embrace fitness the right way. We also wish Tanvee luck in her journey.

