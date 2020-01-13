Cutting on aluminium intake good for health

Berlin: Researchers have found that reducing the consumption of food kept in aluminium packaging can minimise the potential health risks. A high intake of aluminium compounds can cause, among other things, neurotoxic developmental disorders as well as damage the kidneys, liver and bones. The BFR: Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany, bases its assessment of the population’s aluminium intake from food on the latest consumption and

concentration data. According to BFR, consumers can influence their aluminium intake. Those who want to reduce their aluminium intake should use aluminium containing antiperspirants and toothpaste sparingly. When it comes to food, the BfR suggested a varied diet as well as alternating products and brands.

—IANS