Covid-19: Study reveals more kids seeing doctors virtually but some parents still hesitant

Michigan: The COVID-19 pandemic phase observed children attending virtual school, holidays over Zoom, which became norms, however, the results of a national poll have highlighted another trend of children seeing doctors virtually. The results state that one in five parents say their child had a virtual health visit over the past year for either check-ups, minor illnesses, mental health, or a follow-up — a marked increase in remote care for children.

And while some parents still have reservations about using telemedicine for their kids, the majority were satisfied with the experience, suggest findings from the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan.

"COVID has had a major impact on the delivery of healthcare for children, both for routine check-ups and visits for illnesses," said Mott Poll co-director and Mott pediatrician Gary L. Freed, M.D., M.P.H.