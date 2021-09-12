e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Health

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:24 PM IST

Covid-19: 22 new cases and zero deaths recorded in Delhi

With the 61,968 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.04 percent.
ANI
Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

Covid-19 | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi reported 22 new COVID cases and 44 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the union territory.

The new cases pushed the total number of COVID cases in the national capital to 14,38,233. Meanwhile, the total recoveries have gone up to 14,12,760. Currently, the number of active COVID cases in Delhi is 390.

The national capital recorded no death due to the disease for the fifth consecutive day. The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,083 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74 percent.

With the 61,968 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.04 percent. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,64,89,794.

Presently, there are 94 containment zones in Delhi. As many as 1,49,94,399 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,06,16,609 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 43,77,790 people have received both shots.

ALSO READ

Odisha: New 649 Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in last 24 hours

ALSO READ

As India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 73.82 cr, Health Ministry says 72 cr...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal