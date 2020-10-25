Corona vaccine tracker on Oct 25, 2020

Vaccine for masses likely by June: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

India could have a vaccine for its masses by June considering that the country’s 1.4 billion population will throw a massive challenge before the authorities, according to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the head of Biocon Ltd. "I expect that by January, some of the other vaccines could be approved like AstraZeneca’s or one of our own Indian vaccines like the one by Bharat Biotech. If we finish the clinical trials in the next 2-3 months, even those may be approved by January-February. So I would expect that in Q1FY22 we should have vaccines available in India and other parts of the world," Mint quoted Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as saying.

100 volunteers in Sputnik V phase 2 trial by Dr Reddy’s

Days after the country’s drug regulator Drug Controller General of India permitted Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Sputnik V, reports said the company will test the Russian COVID-19 vaccine on 100 Indian volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials. However, the date and time of the test are still to be finalized by the Hyderabad-headquartered pharma major. A report said the company will increase the number of volunteers to 1,400 for phase 3 trials.